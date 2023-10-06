Russian forces strike Azov nationalist battalion brigade near Krasny Liman

MOSCOW, October 6. /TASS/. Russia’s Battlegroup Center has delivered a strike on Ukrainian militants and the Azov paramilitary group (outlawed in Russia as a terrorist organization) in the Krasny Liman area, battlegroup spokesman Alexander Savchuk told TASS.

"In the Krasny Liman area, in the vicinity of the Yampolovka section and the Serebryanskoye forestry, units of Battlegroup Center, supported by artillery and aviation strikes, inflicted firepower damage on the assault groups of the Ukrainian army’s 21st mechanized brigade and the 12th Azov commando brigade," he said.

According to the military official, the adversary lost over 40 troops in that area.