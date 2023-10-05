No one should betray their civilization, this is path to chaos — Putin

SOCHI, October 5. /TASS/. No one should betray their civilization, it is disgusting and unnatural, it is the path to chaos, Russian President Vladimir Putin said at a plenary session of the Valdai Discussion Club.

"Of course, no one should betray their civilization. This is also a path to general chaos, it is unnatural and disgusting," the Russian leader pointed out.

According to Putin, defending one's civilizational choice is a great responsibility. "It involves responding to external encroachments, establishing close and constructive relations with other civilizational communities. And most importantly, it involves maintaining internal stability and harmony," the president said.

"We all see that today's international environment is unfortunately both unstable and quite aggressive," Putin emphasized.