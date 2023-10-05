Russia’s defense, security spending increased twofold — Putin

SOCHI, October 5. /TASS/. Russia’s defense and security expenditures moved up approximately twofold, from 3% to 6% of GDP, President Vladimir Putin said at the plenary session of the Valdai Discussion Club.

"We have defense spending increased; not only for defense but for security also. They have grown approximately by a factor of two. [They] were about 3% and now they are around 6%," the Russian President said.

"At the same time, I would like to stress - I have already said that and has to repeat: we have the budget surplus over 660 bln rubles ($6.6 bln) and there will be a deficit in this year in annual terms but only 1%," Putin added.