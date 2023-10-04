Russian military base’s presence in Armenia legally binding — MFA

MOSCOW, October 4. /TASS/. The presence of the Russian military base in Armenia is regulated by relevant documents, Russian Foreign Ministry Spokeswoman Maria Zakharova said at a briefing.

"Firstly, we proceed from our agreements, which are recorded on paper. Secondly, we will react specifically to all specific steps and decisions, and analysts can speculate about what may happen. We only comment on events that have happened or those that are sure to happen," the diplomat said when asked whether the Russian side expects Yerevan to take action regarding the future of the Russian military base in Armenia.

"If we talk about the Russian position, it is recorded in the relevant documents and is legally formalized," Zakharova pointed out.

The 102nd military base, which is the only Russian base in Transcaucasia (it has a contingent of about 5,000 servicemen), is stationed in Armenia under the interstate agreement of 1995. The document was amended in 2010. According to the changes, the term of base’s presence was extended from the initial 25 years to 49 years, until 2044. The base has two garrisons - near Gyumri and Yerevan.