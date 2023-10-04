DPR reports foreign military instructors eliminated near Soledar

DONETSK, October 4. /TASS/. Foreign military instructors have been eliminated by a Russian strike at a Ukrainian command tactical group near DPR’s Soledar, DPR Head’s advisor Yan Gagin said.

Previously, a number of Telegram channels reported that Russian forces carried out a strike at a Ukrainian underground command post near Soledar.

"Our Aerospace forces carried out a massive strike at the deployment location, or, more specifically, a headquarters of Ukrainian command’s tactical group near Soledar. According to the intelligence information, it [the group] was eliminated almost entirely," Gagin said.

He specified that foreign military specialists were among the headquarters’ personnel.