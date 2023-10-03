Putin to speak at Valdai Forum on October 5

MOSCOW, October 3. /TASS/. Russian President Vladimir Putin will address the plenary session of the annual Valdai Club meeting on October 5, Kremlin Spokesman Dmitry Peskov told reporters.

"The day after tomorrow," a Kremlin spokesman said when asked about the date of the president's speech at the Valdai Forum. According to him, the event is expected to take place around midday.

The Valdai Forum brings together Russian and foreign experts in politics, economics, cultural and humanitarian studies.

The current XX meeting of the Valdai Discussion Club is taking place in Sochi from October 2-5. The theme of this year's conference is Fair Multipolarity: How to Ensure Security and Development for Everyone.

Putin has met with Valdai experts every year since the establishment of the club in 2004. It was named after the place where the first conference was held - a hotel in Novgorod near Lake Valdai. Last year's meeting with the President lasted over three and a half hours. As a rule, the head of state starts with an extensive program speech and then answers numerous questions from the club members.