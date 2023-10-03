Putin to hold talks with Abkhazian president on Wednesday

MOSCOW, October 3. /TASS/. Russian President Vladimir Putin will hold talks with his Abkhazian counterpart Aslan Bzhania on Wednesday, October 4, where he will discuss the issues of cooperation between the two countries, the Kremlin press service said in a statement.

"Talks will be held between Vladimir Putin and the President of the Republic of Abkhazia Aslan Bzhania who will come to Russia on a working visit. It is planned to discuss the issues of the further development of mutually beneficial bilateral cooperation in various areas," the statement said.

The Russian head of state maintains regular interaction with the Abkhazian leader. Every year, Putin congratulates him on Abkhazian Independence Day. This year he also congratulated Bzhania and Abkhazian residents on the anniversary of being internationally recognized.

The previous meeting between Bzhania and Putin was in 2020 when the two leaders discussed cooperation between the two countries. This year, they held a phone conversation in early July.