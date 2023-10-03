Over 14,000 troops trained at Chechnya special forces school active in special op — Shoigu

MOSCOW, October 3. /TASS/. More than 14,500 Russian military personnel who received training via the Chechnya-based Russian Special Forces University have been deployed to the special operation zone, Russian Defense Minister Sergey Shoigu said at a conference call with Russian top brass.

Those units under the command of Apty Alaudinov, recipient of the Hero of Russia medal, in particular have proven themselves battleworthy in the special military operation zone, Shoigu underscored. "More than 14,500 people who have received training at the Russian Special Forces University base in Gudermes [Chechnya] have been deployed to the special military operation zone," the Russian defense minister said.

According to Shoigu, the training regimen established in the region has enabled the timely rotation of military personnel directly engaged in combat missions.

Based in Gudermes, Chechnya, the Russian Special Forces University encompasses 96 buildings and facilities equipped with the latest IT solutions. The university mostly provides marksmanship, special tactical and airborne training and also specializes in programs for bodyguards and war correspondents.