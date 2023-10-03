Russia, Venezuela will not tolerate anyone’s domination — ambassador in Moscow

MOSCOW, October 3. /TASS/. Russia and Venezuela are unanimous in that they do not allow anyone to dominate them and have always been opposed to colonialism, Venezuela’s ambassador to Moscow, Jesus Rafael Salazar Velasquez, told the first Russian-Venezuelan Youth Forum.

As he noted, the Venezuelan and Russian peoples have a great deal in common.

"First, we are a people in its own right, whose character was moulded thousands of years ago. We have always fought against colonialism. We have retained our language. Russia has never been anyone's colony. Russia and Venezuela have always supported each other. We have a very strong alliance in politics, in the economy and in all other spheres," Velasquez said. "We don't allow anyone, any empire, to dominate us. We do not let anyone to violate our borders."