Ukrainian forces use cluster bombs to shell village in Russia’s borderline Bryansk Region

MOSCOW, October 3. /TASS/. The Ukrainian armed forces shelled a village in Russia’s Bryansk Region with cluster munitions, regional Governor Alexander Bogomaz wrote on Telegram.

"The Ukrainian armed forces shelled the village of Klimovo with cluster munitions. According to preliminary data, there were no casualties. Several residential and maintenance buildings suffered damage," he specified.

According to the governor, emergency first responders and rescue teams are working at the site of the shelling, inspecting the area.

Klimovo District Administration Head Alexander Isayev said later that unexploded cluster munitions and fragments of munitions remained in the village. "We strongly warn local residents against touching or moving any foreign objects they may come across. It’s very dangerous," he wrote on Telegram.