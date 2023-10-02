Embassy in Slovakia dismisses charges of Russia’s meddling in elections

BRATISLAVA, October 2. /TASS/. The Russian embassy in Slovakia has strongly rejected accusations of Russian interference in the country's early parliamentary elections held on Saturday.

"We resolutely reject far-fetched accusations against Russia about interference in the Slovak electoral process," the embassy said in a commentary on its pages in the social media after the ambassador was summoned to the Slovak Foreign Ministry on Monday.

"Unlike some of Slovakia's current allies, we do not meddle in the internal affairs of other states. We do not engage in regime changes and various kinds of color revolutions. For some reason, Bratislava does not consider the allocation of $5 million by the US embassy to the Slovak Defense Ministry to counter so-called disinformation, which in fact has become a crusade against freedom of opinion, including during the last election campaign, as interference in internal affairs. Or the creation and direct funding from the NATO countries’ embassies of certain NGOs that by no means promote civil peace and equitable international cooperation. Or the direct pressure from Washington on the Meta corporation (recognized as extremist in Russia - TASS), as a result of which the opposition Slovak politicians’ accounts on Facebook (banned in Russia, owned by Meta) are blocked. These facts have been reported in the media, and the local US embassy is proud of them. Examples of this kind can be cited endlessly, although they are sometimes shamefully brushed under the carpet in Bratislava," the commentary reads.

The Russian embassy expressed regret that "steps continue to be taken in Bratislava to further degrade the once friendly relations between Russia and Slovakia, which are already in deep crisis," while "the anti-Russian 'card' is being played in the internal political struggle." The Russian embassy believes that Slovak citizens are capable of drawing proper conclusions from what is happening on their own.