Medvedev congratulates Xi Jinping on 74th anniversary of China's founding

MOSCOW, October 2. /TASS/. United Russia Chairman and Deputy Chairman of the Russian Security Council Dmitry Medvedev has congratulated Chinese President Xi Jinping on the 74th anniversary of the state's formation, the United Russia party's Telegram channel reported.

The congratulatory letter notes that "Russian-Chinese relations of comprehensive partnership and strategic cooperation are at an all-time high," and relations between the ruling political forces and their leaders only continue to get stronger.

The Russian Security Council Deputy Chairman also emphasized that in "recent decades, China has continued to achieve success in state-building, demonstrating high rates of socio-economic development and scientific, technical, innovative progress." "I count on further strengthening cooperation between United Russia and the Communist Party of China," the United Russia Chairman concluded.

The National Day of the People's Republic of China is celebrated on October 1. It is one of the most important dates in China, bringing the whole country together to honor the state's power. Every year, a week-long holiday is declared in the country to celebrate the event.