Russia to expand stop list against Canada in retaliation — senior diplomat

MOSCOW, October 2. /TASS/. Russia will retaliate Canadian sanctions by expanding its own stop lists, Russian Deputy Foreign Minister Sergey Ryabkov told TASS.

"We will also expand sanctions lists. We will monitor which Canadian organizations may be involved in undesirable activities," he said on the sidelines of the Russia - Latin America Parliamentary Conference.

Earlier, the Canadian Foreign Ministry said that the Canadian government has added 42 more individuals and 21 legal entities from Russia to its sanctions lists.

According to the ministry's press release, Russian Labor and Social Protection Minister Anton Kotyakov, Russia's cooperation agency Yevgeny Primakov, MGIMO Director Anatoly Torkunov, and political scientists Fyodor Lukyanov, Andrey Kortunov and Dmitry Trenin were among those targeted.