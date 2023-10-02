Senior Russian diplomat doesn’t expect BRICS adapting to new members to take long

MOSCOW, October 2. /TASS/. BRICS will adapt to its new members quite fast, while any further expansion is a matter of time, Russian Deputy Foreign Minister Sergey Ryabkov said on the sidelines of a Russian-Latin American parliamentary conference.

"I think BRICS adapting to new members and finding additional spheres for cooperation will take quite fast. What will happen next and whether there will be a further expansion is a question of time," the senior Russian diplomat said.

According to Ryabkov, multiple countries "are striving to join BRICS." "We will support this strive," he pledged.

Moscow is hosting the first international parliamentary conference "Russia-Latin America" at the initiative of the State Duma (lower house of parliament) on September 29 - October 2. Lawmakers from Latin American and Caribbean countries, as well as experts, public figures and diplomats have been discussing topical issues on the international parliamentary agenda with their Russian counterparts since Friday.