Experts to discuss Ukraine, nuclear war risks, BRICS at Valdai Club meeting in Sochi

SOCHI, October 2. /TASS/. Experts with the international Valdai Discussion Club and their high-profile guests from various countries will begin their 20th annual meeting in Sochi.

The meeting, titled "Fair Multipolarity: How to Ensure Security and Development for Everyone", will take place on October 2-5. Participants are expected to discuss nuclear war risks, their vision for the BRICS group as a prototype of a new world order and other pressing issues. According to the organizers, the annual meeting will also touch upon Ukraine.

Andrey Bystritsky, the board chairman of the Foundation for the Development and Support of the Valdai Discussion Club, told TASS that the meeting would primarily focus on "what may be the platform for today’s world to develop" to ensure everyone equal security across the board, from defense and energy to food and education.

"I see the attention of colleagues from all over the world," the expert said. "People of intellect have a great interest in international communication, because, in times of crisis, it is very important not to be afraid of addressing pressing issues and to discuss those to feel the pulse of what’s happening," he added.