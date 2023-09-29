US wants various alliances to band together against Russia, China — envoy

MOSCOW, September 29. /TASS/. AUKUS (Australia, the UK, the US) is likely to expand, and Washington is trying to get similar alliances to band together against Moscow and Beijing, Russia's permanent representative to the UN headquarters in Geneva Gennady Gatilov said.

"From our point of view, all signs point to this happening. The summit at Camp David confirms that efforts are now being made under the auspices of the Americans to consolidate these various three-party alliances - consisting of the US, Japan and South Korea; four-party alliances with Tokyo, Seoul, Canberra and Wellington. There is a consolidation of these military-political alliances, and their political orientation is obvious - confrontation with Russia and China and, in particular, North Korea," Gatilov said during a Rossiya-24 TV broadcast.

He pointed out that such actions escalate the political and military-political situation in the region, "since what is being done in this plan, in addition to the existing AUKUS alliance, is actually a projection of the bloc approach from Europe to the Southeastern region." "We have to realize that attempts are being made to unify these countries. They do not have common positions on all issues, but the Americans will try to consolidate these alliances so that they are directed primarily against Russia and China," Gatilov added. "All this will escalate the situation in the region and will not contribute to the achievement of a calm and constructive dialogue on security issues in this region," the envoy concluded.