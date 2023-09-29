Russia keeps UN up to date on Ukraine’s crimes — envoy

MOSCOW, September 29. /TASS/. Russia regularly provides UN bodies who oversee the protection of human rights with reports about the crimes of the Ukrainian armed forces, but they are met with indifference, Russia's permanent representative to the UN headquarters in Geneva Gennady Gatilov said.

"We regularly, almost daily, provide materials that reveal the true nature of what is happening in Ukraine, the crimes of the Ukrainian armed forces. These are numerous, multi-page documents with pictures, photos, describing the crimes of the Ukrainian military - we regularly send them to the UN's human rights bodies. However, unfortunately, we receive either no response at all or a hackneyed response," he said during a Rossiya-24 TV broadcast, adding that "unfortunately, we have not yet seen any objective assessment about what is happening or what Ukrainian soldiers are doing in UN documents."

Earlier, the Independent International Commission of Inquiry in Ukraine established by the UN Human Rights Council reminded Kiev that it expects a prompt and thorough investigation into the human rights violations committed by the Ukrainian armed forces, per its report presented in Geneva at the 54th session of the UN Human Rights Council.

Gatilov said at the 52nd session of the UN Human Rights Council in April 2023 that "the independence of this commission is reflected only on paper." According to him, "this mechanism formed by Western countries is designed to disseminate only one-sided and carefully filtered anti-Russian information." The diplomat explained that the lack of independence of this commission "can easily be proven by opening any of its reports."