DONETSK, September 29. /TASS/. Ukraine’s armed forces lost about 40 pieces of military equipment, including Western ones, in battles near the southern flanks of Artyomovsk (known as Bakhmut in Ukraine), an adviser to the head of the Donetsk People’s Republic (DPR), Yan Gagin, told TASS.

"In the past few days, Ukrainian troops lost some 40 units of military equipment near the settlement of Andreyevka, in the southern flanks of Artyomovsk. These include a Western-made YPR [infantry fighting vehicle] and several Polish Rosomaks," he specified.

On Thursday, Gagin told TASS that Russian forces had destroyed a Ukrainian stronghold near Andreyevka. According to reconnaissance reports, there were at least 10 troops and ammunition there.