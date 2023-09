DONETSK, September 29. /TASS/. The Ukrainian armed forces have deployed another assault unit to the Soledar area, Yan Gagin, advisor to the head of the Donetsk People’s Republic (DPR), told TASS.

"According to our intelligence, another enemy assault unit has been deployed to the Soledar area," he said.

In addition, Ukrainian forces replenish their reserves right behind the lines.

According to the official, Ukrainian troops are gearing up for more attacks on Russian positions in the area.