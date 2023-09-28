Borderline Belgorod Region authorities refute rumors of sabotage attacks

BELGOROD, September 28. /TASS/. The authorities of the borderline Belgorod Region have denied information that appeared from several sources on Thursday about Ukrainian sabotage and reconnaissance groups breaking into the region, the regional crisis center said in a statement.

"Several sources are spreading reports that a sabotage and reconnaissance group crossed over in the vicinity of the villages of Staroselye and Terebreno. Nothing of the kind happened. Border guards together with other law enforcement agencies engaged in combat on the border line," the statement said.

The report explained that on Thursday morning, Ukrainian troops shelled residential areas in the Krasnoyaruzhsky District. Information on damage is being clarified and there is no data on casualties.

The crisis center reiterated that a state of emergency had been declared in Staroselye, with residents being relocated last October. Nobody is currently residing there. "There was also information about the evacuation of residents from the village of Terebreno. We are reporting that this information is false; there is no evacuation underway. Every law enforcement and security structure is on duty. Please, keep calm and should the situation change, the residents will be informed immediately," the crisis center added.