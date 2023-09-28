Russian Air Defense Troops down Ukrainian drone near village where Kursk-2 NPP being built

KURSK, September 28. /TASS/. The Russian Air Defense Troops have downed a Ukrainian drone near the village of Makarovka in the Kursk Region, where the Kursk-2 Nuclear Power Plant (NPP) is being built, Governor Roman Starovoit said.

"This morning, the Russian Air Defense Troops shot down a Ukrainian drone near the village of Makarovka in the Kurchatovsky district. There were no casualties and no destruction. I thank our defenders," Starovoit wrote on his Telegram channel.

A construction site of the Kursk-2 Nuclear Power Plant is located in Makarovka. The governor pointed out that due to the danger of self-destruction of the downed drones, their wreckage should not be touched or approached.