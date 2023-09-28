SVR chief puts West’s 'dreams' of strategically defeating Russia to rest

MOSCOW, September 28. /TASS/. The availability of a nuclear missile shield makes the hopes of some Western politicians to inflict a strategic defeat on Russia sound absurd, said Russian Foreign Intelligence Service (SVR) Director Sergey Naryshkin.

"The nuclear missile shield has so far protected our country. And the very availability of a nuclear missile shield makes some Western politicians’ dreams of defeating Russia strategically quite absurd," he said.

Naryshkin stressed that Russia’s dominance in the nuclear sphere was the result of what he said was a distinct historical path, brilliant fundamental discoveries and technological development.