Russian air defense forces down drone flying over Bryansk region — Defense Ministry

MOSCOW, September 28. /TASS/. Kiev made yet another attempt to attack facilities on Russian soil with the use of a drone, the Russian Defense Ministry reported, as it said an unmanned aerial vehicle (UAV) had been intercepted over the borderline Bryansk Region.

"This morning, yet another attempt by the Kiev regime to carry out a terrorist attack on facilities on Russian soil with the use of a UAV was thwarted. The air defense forces on duty intercepted a Ukrainian unmanned aerial vehicle over the Bryansk Region," the Russian defense agency said.

The region’s governor, Alexander Bogomaz, wrote on his Telegram channel earlier that a drone targeting Bryansk had been jammed this morning. There were no casualties or damage, he said.

Emergencies services are working at the scene, the governor added.