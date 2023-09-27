MOSCOW, 27 September. /TASS/. MOSCOW, September 27. /TASS/. Moscow believes that Ottawa must bring to justice Yaroslav Hunka, 98, a Ukrainian who fought for a Nazi unit, or extradite him anywhere where he would be prosecuted, Kremlin Spokesman Dmitry Peskov told reporters.

He pointed out that the Kremlin has already heard statements from Polish representatives, who will initiate the issue of Hunka's prosecution under the law. "The fact that there can be no statute of limitations here for such crimes is obvious," the spokesman noted.

"We believe the Canadian government should bring this criminal to justice or extradite him to a jurisdiction that will do so," Peskov said.

"It is clear that we are talking about a Nazi," the Kremlin spokesman summed up.

Last week, the Associated Press agency published photos of Ukrainian President Vladimir Zelensky being cheered by the crowd as he addressed Canada's parliament on September 22. The Russian Foreign Ministry said in response that the public praise of Nazis "characterizes the ruling regime of Prime Minister Justin Trudeau perfectly," while the Russian side does not intend to "tolerate the way Canadian liberals flirt with Nazism."

Canadian Foreign Minister Melanie Joly on Tuesday called for Rota's resignation over the Nazi scandal. She called the incident "completely unacceptable" and "an embarrassment to the House, to Canadians." Rota later announced his resignation.