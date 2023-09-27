MOSCOW, September 27. /TASS/. Ukrainian President Vladimir Zelensky's applause for an SS division fascist in the Canadian parliament once again confirms the Nazi ideology of the Kiev regime, Kremlin Spokesman Dmitry Peskov said.

"The Kiev regime's addiction to Nazi ideology is nothing new, we've been talking about it for a long time. The fact that Zelensky also gave a standing ovation to a fascist confirms this once again," the Kremlin spokesman told reporters.

"Of course, we can only sympathize with the memory of Ukrainian veterans who fought against fascism, including Zelensky's grandfather," Peskov pointed out.

Last week, the Associated Press agency published photos showing that during the speech of Ukrainian President Vladimir Zelensky in the Canadian Parliament on September 22, the audience greeted Hunka, 98, who served during World War II in the 1st Ukrainian Division, also known as the SS Galician Division.