Russian deputy foreign minister discusses Ukraine with UN offial

UNITED NATIONS, September 27. /TASS/. Russia’s Deputy Foreign Minister Sergey Vershinin discussed the situation in Ukraine with the UN Secretary-General’s Special Representative for Children and Armed Conflict, Virginia Gamba, Russia’s permanent mission to the UN said in a statement.

"A detailed discussion about the situation in Ukraine has taken place," the statement says. "It was reaffirmed that all parties involved should take practical measures to effectively protect minors and observe the universal norms of the international humanitarian law."

"Vershinin drew attention to outrageous cases of violations, committed by Ukraine with regard to children, primarily on the territory of Russia’s new regions," the mission said.

Virginia Gamba visited Russia in May. She met with Russian presidential commissioner for children's rights Maria Lvova-Belova to discuss various forms of Moscow’s future cooperation with the United Nations and other international organizations to defend the rights of minors.