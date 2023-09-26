US must respond to Hersh's investigation into Nord Stream sabotage — Russian diplomat

MOSCOW, September 26. /TASS/. The administration of US President Joe Biden should give a thorough response to each and every point of journalist Seymour Hersh's investigation into the Nord Stream explosions, Russian Foreign Ministry Spokeswoman Maria Zakharova said.

"Hersh's investigation is bigger than Watergate (Watergate scandal - TASS). American presidents have never gone so far. The Biden administration is obliged to give a thorough response on all points," the diplomat pointed out on her Telegram channel.

In his latest article, Hersh said that the US blew up Nord Stream for fear of losing influence over Germany and Europe. An unnamed US official also told the publicist that Washington targeted the Nord Streams because it felt it could easily deny involvement.

Undermining gas pipelines

On September 27, 2022, Nord Stream AG reported "unprecedented damage" on three strings of the offshore gas pipelines of the Nord Stream system. Later, Swedish seismologists said they had identified two explosions on the route of the Nord Stream pipelines on September 26, 2022. Following the incident, the Russian Prosecutor General’s Office initiated a criminal case on charges of international terrorism. Germany, Denmark and Sweden announced national investigations, but refused to involve Russia.

On February 8, Hersh wrote in his article that explosive devices were placed under the gas pipelines in June 2022 by US Navy divers with the assistance of Norwegian specialists.