Moldova’ idea of European values as denial of Russia wrong — Peskov

MOSCOW, September 26. /TASS/. The Moldovan authorities’ opinion the European values imply rejection of everything Russian is a gross misconception, Russian Presidential Spokesman Dmitry Peskov has told the media.

Earlier, Moldovan President Maia Sandu said that the country's authorities were unable to cooperate with Russia, because such relations would contradict the principles of European integration.

"Unfortunately, the current authorities in Kishinev and Mrs. Sandu see the European values as mandatory denial of everything Russian. This is a deep misconception. Russia itself is a European value. It is part and parcel of the common European values, whatever some might say," Peskov said, commenting on Sandu's statement.

He remarked that the Moldovan leadership was making a mistake in front of its people by destroying relations with Russia.

"Mrs. Sandu and the Moldovan leadership are fundamentally wrong. The way we see it, they make a mistake in front of their own people when they argue that for developing relations with the European, with the Western European countries, they are obliged to completely destroy all relations with us. This is a mistake, and, unfortunately, they will have to eventually realize the price of this mistake. The main thing is that this price will have to be paid by the people of that country," Peskov emphasized.