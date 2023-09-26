Putin to visit Kyrgyzstan in October, Kremlin spokesman confirms

MOSCOW, September 26. /TASS/ Russian President Vladimir Putin plans to visit Kyrgyzstan in October and meet with his Belarusian counterpart Alexander Lukashenko there, Putin’s press secretary Dmitry Peskov said on Tuesday.

Earlier, these plans were revealed by Lukashenko, who said that he would meet with Putin in Kyrgyzstan on October 15.

"We can confirm this. Indeed, the president’s plans include such a visit. And such a meeting is planned," the Kremlin spokesman said.

Lukashenko also said he had talked with Putin over the phone on Monday to discuss a range of large-scale Russian-Belarusian projects.

"Indeed, the [two] leaders recently held a telephone conversation," Peskov said. "We said more than once that Putin and Lukashenko often speak over the phone and we don’t announce every one of these calls. Contacts between the presidents are meant to coordinate their positions on current matters. You know, the agenda is developing very rapidly. That is why the agenda of such calls is very busy."