Russia to seek resumption of Palestine-Israel talks — Lavrov

MOSCOW, September 26. /TASS/. Russia will continue to press for the resumption of direct talks between Palestine and Israel, which is the only way to implement the UN decisions, Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov said.

"We will continue to press for the resumption of direct Palestine-Israel talks. This is the only way to implement the existing UN decisions," he said at a press conference after talks with his Tunisian counterpart Nabil Ammar.

In this regard, the top Russian diplomat pointed to the difficulty of achieving "a long-term improvement of the situation in the entire Middle East region" without resolving the Palestinian issue "on a known international legal basis."

Earlier, Palestinian ambassador to Moscow Abdel Hafiz Nofal told TASS that the conflict between Palestine and Israel is extremely dangerous as it can escalate into a religious war.

In addition, Palestinian President Mahmoud Abbas, speaking at the 78th session of the UN General Assembly, called on the world organization to fulfill its obligations to the Palestinians and urged the organization to set up a peace conference on the Middle East with the participation of all interested parties to resolve the Palestinian issue on the basis of UN resolutions.