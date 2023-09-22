Foreign Minister of Azerbaijan apologizes for death of Russian peacekeepers in Karabakh

MOSCOW, September 22. /TASS/. Foreign Minister of Azerbaijan Jeyhun Bayramov started the meeting with his Russian counterpart Sergey Lavrov on the sidelines of the UN General Assembly with an apology for the death of Russian peacekeepers in Nagorno-Karabakh, Russian Foreign Ministry Spokeswoman Maria Zakharova said on her Telegram channel.

On September 20, the Russian Defense Ministry reported that a car with Russian peacekeepers was fired upon during its return from an observation post in Nagorno-Karabakh. All servicemen inside the car died.

President of Azerbaijan Ilham Aliyev apologized and expressed his deep condolences over the tragic death of Russian peacekeepers in Karabakh during a phone call with Vladimir Putin. He underscored that a thorough investigation of the incident will take place.