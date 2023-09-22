Russian forces repel 4 Ukrainian attacks at Vodyanoye, Maryinka in DPR — Defense Ministry

MOSCOW, September 22. /TASS/. In the past 24 hours, the Russian Armed Forces repelled 4 Ukrainian attacks near Vodyanoye and Mariynka on the Donetsk Direction, the Russian Defense Ministry said, adding that the enemy lost up to 200 servicemen.

Here are the details of this and other combat actions that happened over the past day, according to the bulletin.

Donetsk area

"On the Donetsk direction, actions of the Battlegroup South, in cooperation with aviation and artillery, repelled attacks of Ukrainian assault groups near Vodyanoye and Maryinka, DPR. The enemy lost up to 200 servicemen as killed or injured, 2 armored personnel carriers and 3 automobiles," the Ministry said.

The Ministry noted that counter-battery fire also destroyed a US-made M777 artillery system, a Giatsint-B cannon and an AN/TPQ-36 counter-battery radar.

South Donetsk area

Russian forces have destroyed up to 110 Ukrainian troops in the southern Donetsk area over the past 24 hours, the Ministry reported.

"In the southern Donetsk area, Battlegroup ‘East’ units, air strikes and artillery fire hit amassments of manpower and equipment of the Ukrainian armed forces near Yelizavetovka, Staromayorskoye, Novodonetskoye in the Donetsk People’s Republic, and Priyutnoye in the Zaporozhye Region. Up to 110 Ukrainian troops, two armored fighting vehicles and three pickup trucks were destroyed," the Ministry said.

Zaporozhye area

Ukraine’s armed forces lost up to 20 troops in the Zaporozhye area in the past 24 hours, the Defense Ministry said.

"In the Zaporozhye area, units of the Russian military contingent carried out air and artillery strikes on the adversary’s groups of personnel and hardware in the vicinity of the villages of Rabotino and Verbovoye of the Zaporozhye Region. The losses include up to 20 Ukrainian troops, 2 armored fighting vehicles and 2 vehicles," it noted.

The agency added that during counterbattery work, a US-made M777 artillery system, a Gvozdika self-propelled howitzer and three D-30 howitzers were eliminated.

Krasny Liman area

In the past 24 hours, Russian forces repelled two Ukrainian attacks on the Krasny Liman direction, the Ministry said, adding that the enemy lost up to 60 servicemen.

"On the Krasny Liman direction, skillful actions of the Battlegroup ‘Center,’ army aviation strikes and artillery fire repelled two attacks of strike groups of the 12th Special Forces Brigade and the 5th National Guard Brigade near settlements of Grigorovka, DPR, and the Serebryanskoye forestry," the statement says.

The Ministry noted that the enemy lost up to 60 personnel, 3 armored combat vehicles, 2 pickup trucks and 2 D-30 howitzers.

Kupyansk area

Russian forces destroyed two German-made Leopard tanks of the Ukrainian army in the Kupyansk area during the past day, the Defense Ministry said.

"Ukraine’s losses amounted to up to 20 troops, two German-made Leopard tanks and three cars. In the course of counterbattery activities, Russian forces destroyed: a Polish-made Krab self-propelled artillery system, a German-made Panzerhaubitze 2000 self-propelled howitzer, two Msta-B howitzers, a D-30 gun, and a Rapira anti-tank gun," it said.

According to the Ministry, units of Battlegroup ‘West,’ backed by aircraft and artillery, hit the enemy positions near the settlements of Artyomovsk in the Lugansk People’s Republic, Sinkovka, Berestovoye and Ivanovka in the Kharkov Region. "A munitions depot of the 113th territorial defense brigade was destroyed near the settlement of Liptsy in the Kharkov Region," the Ministry added.

Kherson area

Ukraine’s armed forces lost up to 80 troops and a D-30 howitzer in the Kherson area over the past 24 hours, the Defense Ministry said.

"In the Kherson area, over the past 24 hours, the adversary’s losses have been up to 80 Ukrainian troops and a D-30 howitzer as a result of damage inflicted by firepower," the military agency said.

Three Ukrainian radar installations were hit by Russian forces in the course of the special military operation over the past day, the Russian defense Ministry said on Friday.

"Three radar installations of the Ukrainian army, P-18, ST-68, and PRV-16, were hit near the settlement of Novopetrovka in the Kherson Region. Apart from that, Russian forces delivered strikes on control centers of the 24th, 28th, and 67th mechanized brigades, the 100th territorial defense brigade, and the 15th regiment of the Ukrainian National Guard near the settlements of Serebryanka, Druzhba, and Dyleyevka in the Donetsk People’s Republic," it said.

Air defenses

Russian air defense systems have destroyed 15 Ukrainian drones and 10 HIMARS rockets over the past 24 hours, the Russian Defense Ministry has said.

"Air defenses intercepted 10 HIMARS rockets of US manufacture. Also, Ukraine’s 15 unmanned aerial vehicles were destroyed in the areas of Verkhnekamenka and Lisichansk in the Lugansk People's Republic, Staromikhailovka and Gorlovka in the Donetsk People's Republic, Ocheretovatoye and Chistopolye in the Zaporozhye Region and Novaya Kakhovka in the Kherson Region," the news release reads.

According to the Ministry, as many as 475 planes, 249 helicopters, 7,035 unmanned aerial vehicles, 438 air defense systems, 12,027 tanks and other armored vehicles, 1,154 multiple rocket launch systems, 6,488 artillery systems and mortars, and 13,301 special military cars have been destroyed since the beginning of the special military operation.