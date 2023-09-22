Sevastopol governor warns of possible repeated attack on Black Sea Fleet headquarters

SEVASTOPOL, September 22. /TASS/. Sevastopol Governor Mikhail Razvozhayev has warned of the possibility of another attack on the Black Sea Fleet headquarters.

"Another [enemy] attack is possible. Please do not leave the city center. Do not leave the buildings. Everyone who is near the headquarters of the fleet - if you hear sirens, please go to the shelters," he wrote on his Telegram channel.

The head of the city specified that rescuers are working on the site. All emergency response services have been rushed to the site. Firefighters are extinguishing the fire.

Earlier, Razvozhayev reported that the Ukrainian armed forces had launched a missile strike on the headquarters of the Black Sea Fleet. A fragment of a missile fell near the Lunacharsky Russian Drama Theater.