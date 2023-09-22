Lavrov, Guterres discuss reforming UN for adjustment to present-day developments

MOSCOW, September 22. /TASS/. Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov and UN Secretary General Antonio Guterres have discussed in detail the UN’s forming for the organization to adjust to present-day developments, according to a statement released by the Russian Foreign Ministry following the talks between the parties on the sidelines of the 78th session of the UN General Assembly.

"The issue of reforming the UN for its adjustment to present-day developments, with Guterres’ initiative Our Common Agenda in focus, was discussed," he ministry said. "The minister noted the importance of considering the whole range of views of UN member states in the implementation of any reforms," the statement reads.