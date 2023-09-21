MELITOPOL, September 21. /TASS/. Ukraine’s armed forces are completing the redeployment of their units near the Rabotino village in the Zaporozhye Region, the situation is expected to worsen, the region's acting head Yevgeny Balitsky said.

"The enemy is completing the redeployment of its units in the Rabotino area, then we expect an aggravation of the situation in the Rabotino-Verbovoye," Balitsky wrote on his Telegram channel. He added that Kiev should not expect success, as "the morale of the Ukrainian armed forces is very low."

However, the Kiev leaders are getting closer to the 'quarterly report' time to their Western curators, and they are in vital need of victory, Balitsky said. "The need for a short-term success, which will be presented as a big 'victory,' will be paid by the lives of the recently mobilized," he believes.