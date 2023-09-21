Putin, Azerbaijani president highlight importance of Karabakh ceasefire agreements

MOSCOW, September 21. /TASS/. President Vladimir Putin of Russia and President Ilham Aliyev of Azerbaijan highlighted the importance of implementing ceasefire agreements for Nagorno-Karabakh, the Kremlin press service said following a phone call between the two leaders.

"Both parties highlighted the importance of consistently implementing the agreements on a full ceasefire in Karabakh that were reached with the assistance of the Russian peacekeeping contingent," the statement reads.

According to the Kremlin press service, "in this regard, great importance is being placed on talks between representatives of Baku and Stepanakert, brokered by the peacekeepers."