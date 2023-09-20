West should connect Russian bank to SWIFT or keep silent about food security — MFA

MOSCOW, September 20. /TASS/. Western countries should reconnect Russian Agricultural Bank (Rosselkhozbank) to SWIFT or stop talking about global food security, Russian Deputy Foreign Minister Alexander Grushko told reporters when commenting on the statement on SWIFT’s readiness to connect the bank’s subsidiary within a month.

"First, there is no subsidiary. Second, they should either stop talking about global food security or simply silently connect Rosselkhozbank to SWIFT. If they are not ready to do it they should stop talking about global food security as they undermine this very security by their illegal actions," he said.

Reuters said earlier that SWIFT was ready to connect Russian Agricultural Bank’s subsidiary to its payment system within 30 days.

The grain deal expired on July 17 after being in effect for one year. Putin said earlier that the terms of the deal with regard to Russia were not implemented despite the UN's efforts, as Western countries were not going to fulfill their promises. He pointed out that the West exported most Ukrainian grain to its own states, and the main goal of the deal, which is supplies of grain to the countries in need, was never realized. Nevertheless, Moscow said that it was ready to promptly return to the grain deal, but the part pertaining to Russia should be implemented.