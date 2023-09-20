{{dayPoint.date | date : 'd MMMM yyyy'}}
Putin never insults people, Kremlin spokesman says about chances of responding to Biden

"You know that our president never stoops to this - to the level of personal insults against his colleagues. He certainly has his own opinion about this style of rhetoric," Dmitry Peskov underlined

MOSCOW, September 20. /TASS/. Russian President Vladimir Putin never allows himself to stoop to insults, Kremlin Dmitry Peskov said when asked about the chances of a stern response to US President Joe Biden who had described Putin as a "dictator."

"You know that our president never stoops to this - to the level of personal insults against his colleagues. He certainly has his own opinion about this style of rhetoric. But the president, I repeat again, has never stooped to this and will not do so," Peskov said.

According to the spokesman, what is most important is that Putin is supported by the overwhelming majority of Russians, as has been confirmed more than once during presidential elections.

"In his entire career as a politician, President Biden has never once garnered the same level of support as President Putin. This is what he should probably strive for," Peskov said.

He said Biden faces "a very, very difficult election."

"We understand that the US is now actively clearing the electoral field of undesirable competition. But we have our own concerns, which we will be dealing with," the spokesman said.

Armenia–Azerbaijan conflict
Putin-Pashinyan phone call in the works, says Kremlin spokesman
"As soon as this conversation takes place, we will inform you," Dmitry Peskov added
Moscow warns Bishkek, Dushanbe against reckless steps on border delimitation — statement
The Foreign Ministry noted that Kyrgyzstan and Tajikistan are "strategic partners and allies" of Russia
Explosions heard in Ukrainian city of Kremenchug
No other details are known at this point
Azerbaijan to end operation once military in Karabakh lays down weapons, president says
Ilham Aliyev stressed that civilians and infrastructure facilities were not the target of the anti-terrorist activities and the Azerbaijani Armed Forces were only destroying legitimate military targets
Russia to hit back hard if Ukraine attacks Crimea — diplomat
"I would like to remind all Kiev extremists that the Crimea chapter was closed when its residents made their choice back in 2014, knowing what awaited them, that they would be 'smoked out' as Danilov put it, in different ways over all these years, economically, socially, in the humanitarian sense, based precisely on this nationalistic logic," Maria Zakharova noted
Russia, Iran far from full realization of cooperation potential — General Staff chief
Iranian General Staff Chief Mohammad Bagheri noted that "the military area is the driver and the forefront for development of relations between Iran and Russia"
Ukrainian troops decrease activity on combat line of engagement in DPR — Donetsk leader
Denis Pushilin also noted that according to his "impression and information received there," the situation around Rabotino is also beginning to stabilize
First 18 MC-21 aircraft on production stage — head of Yakovlev Design Bureau
"The first five airframes of the MC-21 aircraft are already assembled, and they have begun installation of domestic systems and units simultaneously with certification process," Andrey Boginsky noted
Hungarian president uses UN rostrum to remind Ukraine of national minority rights
Earlier, the government of Hungary has repeatedly warned that it would not support Ukraine’s European integration until the Kiev government stops violating the rights of Hungarian minorities in Transcarpathia
Press review: Moscow heads sanctions club and EU neighbors ban entry to Russian cars
Top stories from the Russian press on Monday, September 18th
Press review: UNSC shakeup on US radar and Russia, China crystallize into 'big two'
Top stories from the Russian press on Tuesday, Spetember 19th
Ukrainian forces suffer heavy losses in Kleshcheyevka — Russian Defense Ministry
As the ministry reported the day before, units of Russia’s battlegroup South repelled six Ukrainian attacks in the areas of Kleshcheyevka, Veseloye, Mayorsk, Maryinka and Vodyanoye
Russia destroys Ukrainian equipment while repulsing attacks near Rabotino — politician
"Obviously, the enemy is trying to intensify the fighting between the settlements of Rabotino and Verbovoye, suffering increasing losses, but without success, to say the least," Vladimir Rogov noted
Nagorno-Karabakh authorities decide to cease fire — media
"The authorities of the Republic of Artsakh are accepting the Russian peacekeeping mission’s ceasefire proposal," the statement reads
Russia’s tech corporation to multiply production of kamikaze drones
Rostec also reiterated plans to double the production of the Kitolov, Strela and Vikhr missiles as well as the 9M333 guided missile
Trade turnover between Germany, Russia down 76% year-to-date
Annual decrease amounted to 27 bln euro
'Beggar' Zelensky heads to US to ask West for money, new weapons — Russian diplomat
It was reported earlier that Vladimir Zelensky arrived in the United States to participate in the high-level week of the 78th session of the UN General Assembly
Russian Foreign Minister arrives in New York to participate in UN General Assembly session
Sergey Lavrov plans to hold around 20 bilateral meetings on the sidelines of the event
Putin, China’s Wang Yi to meet in St. Petersburg — Kremlin
Dmitry Peskov reiterated that Wang has already met with his Russian counterpart Sergey Lavrov as well as held consultations with Russian Security Council Secretary Nikolay Patrushev
Azerbaijan’s army continues anti-terrorist activities in Karabakh — Defense Ministry
According to the statement, Azerbaijan Army Units neutralized combat positions, military vehicles, artillery and anti-aircraft missile launchers belonging to formations of the Armenian armed forces
Ukraine reduces intensity of attacks near Opytnoye in DPR — head of region
"The enemy, following the fake capture [of Opytnoye], reduced its activity, having suffered quite serious losses," Denis Pushilin said
Chances for Baku-Yerevan peace settlement exist — Kremlin spokesman
Dmitry Peskov also commented on the opinion of Armenia’s special envoy Edmond Marukyan to the effect that it was "the turn of the United States to decide what measures can be used" to achieve peace
Russia 'no less' trustworthy than West, says Erdogan
According to the Turkish president, Ankara and Moscow are taking joint steps forward, including cooperation in the defense industry as well as gas sector
Protestors set up tents outside government building in Yerevan
Shortly after, police units began to apprehend protestors, who try to resist detentions
Putin, Xi Jinping maintain close strategic interaction — China’s Foreign Ministry
Mao Ning did not specify the exact dates of Putin’s visit to China
Hainan’s administrative center set to stimulate tourism with rich cultural program
Haikou Daily reports that the city authorities are striving to create new quality tourism products, which will contribute to the dynamic development of the regional consumption sphere
Zaporozhye head expects third wave of Ukrainian counteroffensive by end of month
Earlier on Tuesday, Yevgeny Balitsky said that a convoy of Ukrainian armored vehicles had been wiped out near the village of Rabotino
Ukrainian troops lose seven units of hardware, over 100 personnel in Zaporozhye area
Vladimir Rogov specified that Ukrainian troops are also trying to attack the villages of Novoprokopovka and Ilchenkovo located south of Rabotino
Russia not to withdraw from Crimea, Erdogan says
"That is, I couldn’t make them withdraw from Crimea. And I don't think it is possible now. I believe time will tell," the Turkish leader emphasized
Armenian media report 27 deaths in hostilities in Nagorno-Karabakh
It is also reported that more than 210 people, including 12 children, were wounded
Putin visits plant that produces Lancet loitering munitions, spy drones
The Russian leader visited production and assembly lines and examined prototypes of advanced drones and special equipment
Russian army forces Kiev's troops to leave outskirts of Staromayorskoye — DPR's politician
"I would even say that the initiative is in our hands in the Vremevka area," Vladimir Rogov said
Russian Defense Ministry announces full ceasefire agreement for Nagorno-Karabakh
According to the Russian Defense Ministry, "the agreement will be implemented in coordination with the command for the Russian peacekeeping contingent"
Regulator charges US firm with acting as unregistered adviser to former Russian official
The complaint was filed in the US District Court for the Southern District of New York
Su-34 crashes in Voronezh Region, crew members eject — Russian Defense Ministry
It is reported that a technical failure could be the reason for the incident
Moscow doubts Yerevan’s anti-Russian moves will leave bilateral ties unaffected
Maria Zakharova cautioned Yerevan against creating favorable conditions for Washington and Brussels to pursue a policy course that she said was hostile toward Russia
Haikou starts issuing work permits and visas to foreigners on same day
The documents can now be obtained at he Haikou Foreigners Comprehensive Service Window at the same time
Russia, Iran to enshrine their military-technical cooperation in long-term treaty
According to Chief of Staff of Iran's Armed Forces Mohammad Bagheri, thanks to the leaders of both countries, Iran's relations with Russia are developing and "acquiring new and diverse aspects"
IN BRIEF: What we know about Azerbaijan’s operation in Nagorno-Karabakh
Yerevan said that Baku seeks to "complete the policy of ethnic cleansing" and that Armenia doesn’t have any troops stationed in Nagorno-Karabakh
Chinese commerce minister offers beefing up coordination on global arena to Russia
Russia’s delegation headed by Russian Economic Development Minister Maksim Reshetnikov is on a working trip in Beijing on September 19-20
Russian forces push Ukrainian troops back near Ugledar — DPR leader
According to Denis Pushilin, Russian units stopped the enemy near Urozhainoye, Staromayorskoye and Novodonetskoye
Musk criticizes Ukraine’s failed counteroffensive
Elon Musk responded to a series of posts describing the counteroffensive as "failing to achieve any of its originally stated objectives"
UK pledges to deliver tens of thousands of artillery shells to Ukraine — defense secretary
London’s military aid to Ukraine stood at around 2.3 billion pounds in 2022 (over $2.85 billion at the current exchange rate)
US military activity threatens Korean Peninsula — Russian embassy
According to the South Korean side, Chang Ho-jin called on Russia to observe UN Security Council resolutions
Yerevan’s position on Karabakh changed context of trilateral agreements — foreign ministry
It also influenced the situation surrounding the Russian peacekeeping force, the ministry said
Rostec official points to increased production of tanks, MLRS, flamethrowers
It is reported that enterprises involved in the implementation of the State Defense Order are working around the clock
US national debt surpasses $33 trillion for the first time — Treasury
This is a record-breaking figure for the US public debt
Protesters in Yerevan demonstrate no aggression against Russians — embassy
According to Guchkov, the situation is staying "within the framework of law"
Chinese foreign minister’s visit to Moscow paves way for presidential talks — expert
The expert said that since the very start of Russia’s special military operation in Ukraine, Washington "has been demanding China to take sides"
Russian forces repel attack of Azov brigade in Krasny Liman direction
According to head of the group’s press center Alexander Savchuk, enemy losses in this direction amounted to more than 50 military personnel
MC-21 aircraft may receive several modifications — head of Yakovlev Design Bureau
MC-21 is a promising medium-range civil aircraft. It can carry from 163 to 211 passengers
Moscow-Tehran cooperation reaching new highs despite sanctions — Russian defense chief
Sergey Shoigu also announced readiness "to take further joint steps to strengthen stability and security in the Middle East"
Biden to reaffirm intent to reform UN Security Council at General Assembly session — Kirby
Currently, the Security Council has five permanent members: Russia, Great Britain, China, the United States and France
Is Gaddafi's gloom prophecy in regard to Europe bound to be fulfilled?
As Europe’s migrant crisis grows far and wide, many Russian media are recalling the late Libyan leader Muamar Gaddafi’s gloom prophecy made several months before his violent death
Ukraine loses up to 215 troops near Andreyevka in DPR
It is also reported that aircraft had hit the enemy troops and equipment, destroying two temporary bases, four ammunition depots, ten vehicles, an electronic warfare station and a P-18 radar station
Gold jewelry maker ZiJin OG opens its first blockchain store in Hainan
According to Lun Tao, chief inspector of ZiJin OG, the main advantage of blockchain technology is that the buyer can verify that the material used to make the item being purchased has never been used by anyone before
Hainan authorities may launch direct flights between Moscow and Sanya
Local hotels are putting up signs and markers in Russian and are preparing their staff to receive Russian-speaking tourists
Putin orders ramping up production of counterbattery, air defense systems
The president stated that defense enterprises were able to maintain steady operations in the first eight months of this year
Blinken tells Baku to stop hostilities in Nagorno-Karabakh
US Secretary of State emphasized that there is no military solution
Russia rejects reproaches addressed to peacekeepers in Karabakh — Kremlin
According to Dmitry Peskov, at the moment Azerbaijan was acting on its territory de jure, so Russia did not accept the accusations against it
Meeting of Ukrainian, Polish leaders on sidelines of UN GA cancelled — newspaper
According to the report, the Polish leader does not rule out the possibility of a meeting "at a later date"
Serbia supports territorial integrity of countries — Vucic about Karabakh
The Serbian president emphasized that "it is necessary to avoid war"
Kim Jong Un returns to Pyongyang after visit to Russia — radio
Kim’s special train arrived in Pyongyang on the evening of September 19
Russian defense industry should focus on meeting needs of special operation — Putin
He said a working group of the Defense Industry Commission and the cabinet’s Coordination Council regularly monitor the schedule of deliveries and resolve any arising challenges
Azerbaijan reveals how many Armenian weapons destroyed in Karabakh
According to the spokesman, Azerbaijani troops are targeting only military infrastructure facilities
US to complete joint military exercise with Armenia on September 20 as planned — agency
According to the US military, there has been no change to the 10-day Eagle Partner 2023 exercise
Russian journalists covering UN General Assembly events get limited US transit visas
The Russian Foreign Ministry said earlier that all Russian journalists, but not all members of Sergey Lavrov’s delegation, received US visas
Three people dead, four injured in gas explosion in residential building near Moscow
The press service of the Russian Emergencies Ministry pointed out that 48 units of equipment and 184 rescuers are working at the site
Meeting of US, Central Asian leaders begin in New York — White House
The US leader delivered a welcoming speech that lasted about a minute
PREVIEW: Lavrov to participate in UN General Assembly meetings in New York
The top Russian diplomat plans to hold around 20 bilateral meetings on the sidelines of the event
Majority of world community wants peace in Ukraine, not to weaken Russia — diplomat
According to Dmitry Polyansky, "significant part of the international community understands that that there are several reasons that must be eliminated in order to achieve a long-term settlement" of the Ukrainian crisis
Growing US’ competition with Russia, China, marks end of previous world order — Blinken
"What we are experiencing now is more than a test of the post-Cold War order. It’s the end of it," the US secretary of state went on to say
Signs indicate Ukrainian forces regrouping in South Donetsk area — DPR head
According to Denis Pushilin, Ukrainian forces can be expected to step up their activities near other towns and villages in the area
Armenian police unblock building of Russian embassy in Yerevan
According to the video, police gave protestors some time to leave the area, and then started to detain those who refused to do so
Azerbaijan takes control of over 60 positions of Armenian forces in Karabakh
"The Azerbaijani armed forces successfully continue the anti-terrorist operations of the local nature in the Karabakh region," Azerbaijani Defense Ministry Spokesman Anar Eivazov said
Russian aircraft can be transferred under single brand — head of Yakovlev Design Bureau
"It is important to come up with a name, which is very harmonious for the aircraft, both in Russian and in English, so that linguistic twists do not arise," Andrey Boginsky said
Protesters block Russian embassy building in Armenia
The information about children and wives being taken to the embassy is not true, the source said
Kiev troops shelled DPR 33 times over past day
One civilian was killed and five people were injured as a result of these attacks
Press review: New flare-up in Karabakh and thaw in US-Iran ties unlikely after swap
Top stories from the Russian press on Wednesday, September 20th
Zelensky’s UN GA speech proves that Kiev could have provoked nuclear disaster — diplomat
"Without the Budapest memorandum and Kiev’s handover of nuclear weapons to Russia, the world would have found itself at the brink of a nuclear disaster or would have already had to face its consequences," Rodion Miroshnik stressed
Russia considers unilateral restrictions on food exports unacceptable — Deputy PM
According to Alexey Overchuk, Moscow intends to expand the support of the UN within South-South Cooperation
Belarusian senators approve suspension of CFE treaty with Poland, Czechia
The document, previously approved by the parliament’s lower chamber, the House of Representatives, will soon go to the country’s President Alexander Lukashenko for signing
Lavrov to address UN General Assembly on September 23
Maria Zakharova revealed that Lavrov "will present in detail Russia's principled approaches to the most important global issues"
Defense cooperation between Russia, Iran reaches new heights — Iranian minister
Mohammad-Reza Ashtiani pointed out that now "significant changes in the world order" are taking place
Large grouping of Ukrainian troops forced to retreat in part of DPR — official
Yan Gagin specified that the irreplaceable losses of the Ukrainian army in the southern Donetsk area amounted to several hundred people within a week of fighting
No interaction planned between Russia, US at UN General Assembly — senior Russian diplomat
According to Sergey Ryabkov, the Biden administration is more preoccupied with promoting Ukrainian politics and head of the Kiev regime Vladimir Zelensky from the UN rostrum keeping in mind the upcoming US presidential election next year
Brazilian president calls BRICS strategic alternative to IMF, World Bank
"The recent decision taken by BRICS to invite new members to cooperate after the Johannesburg summit helps "strengthen efforts for the order that would reflect economic, geographical and political pluralism of the 21th century," Luiz Inacio Lula da Silva noted
Moscow to take legal action over inhuman treatment of Russian POWs in Ukraine
"If there is confirmation of the inhuman treatment of Russian servicemen, prisoners of war, those guilty will be prosecuted, just like before," Maria Zakharova warned
Ukrainian Su-25 warplane shot down by Russian air defense in Zaporozhye Region
During the day, sixteen HIMARS and Uragan rockets were intercepted, the Russian Defense Ministry reported
Poland-Ukraine trade war not last one — Kremlin spokesman
In April, Bulgaria, Hungary, Poland, Romania and Slovakia banned the import of grain and other agricultural products from Ukraine
Russia urges sides to return to trilateral agreements on Karabakh — ministry
"The most important thing now is to immediately return to compliance with the trilateral agreements signed at the top level in 2020-2022, which lay out all measures for a peaceful solution to the Nagorno-Karabakh issue," the ministry said in a statement
Mayor of Karabakh city of Martuni killed in clash with Azerbaijani forces
On September 19, tensions flared up again in Nagorno-Karabakh
Ukrainian military says activity of Russian aviation unprecedented last night
During the night, an air alert was declared throughout Ukraine
Putin orders to update volume of new armaments program with consideration of special op
"Due to a number of factors, the demand for armaments, military and special vehicles grows significantly," Putin noted
European MPs urge to impose sanctions on Azerbaijan over Karabakh hostilities
The European Parliament is "seriously concerned about the consequences of Azerbaijan's actions on the civilian population"
Seven Nagorno-Karabakh civilians die in recent military hostilities — news agency
It was earlier reported that the mayor of Martuni, Aznavur Saghyan, was among the dead
Top Russian security official, Wang Yi discuss Russia-China military cooperation, Ukraine
The Security Council added that "the sides exchanged views on the main international problems, pointing to the fact that Washington's creation of new blocs and dividing lines in the Asia-Pacific region, as well as the strengthening of NATO's presence in Asia and the Pacific, is aimed at undermining the established security system in the region"
Russian forces move forward by up to 1 km after counterattack in Zaporozhye — politician
"Ukrainian forces started to rapidly build a line of defense in the Vremevka area. According to intelligence data, visual monitoring, reports from local residents, work is underway to erect fortifications, defense lines," Vladimir Rogov said
Baltic Fleet’s ship launches Kalibr missile — press service
To perform the missile launch, the ship made a complicated inter-fleet voyage across the Baltic Sea to the Gulf of Finland, then through the Neva River, Lake Ladoga and the White Sea-Baltic Canal to the White Sea via inland waterways
