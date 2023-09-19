Kremlin does not rule out top-level interaction on Nagorno-Karabakh

MOSCOW, September 19. /TASS/. Kremlin Spokesman Dmitry Peskov did not rule out potential top-level interaction between the leaders of Russia, Azerbaijan and Armenia Vladimir Putin, Ilham Aliyev and Nikol Pashinyan on the situation around Nagorno-Karabakh.

The Kremlin official, replying to a question by journalists, noted that currently interaction is underway mainly between military officials as well as other agencies.

"Communication at a higher level is also being coordinated. As a final agreement is achieved, we will inform you without delay, including about any potential top-level interaction," Peskov said.