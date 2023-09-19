Russia to spare no effort to reach lasting peace in Nagorno-Karabakh – lawmaker

MOSCOW, September 19. /TASS/. Russia will continue its efforts to reach lasting peace in Nagorno-Karabakh, a senior Russian lawmaker said on Tuesday.

"As a major mediator in the Nagorno-Karabakh settlement, Russia has been doing its utmost and will continue to spare no effort to reach lasting peace. Russian peacekeepers must continue their mission and their security must be ensured," Leonid Slutsky, chairman of the international committee of the Russian State Duma (lower house of parliament), told journalists.

He stressed that the aggravation of the situation in Nagorno-Karabakh causes serious concern. "We are keeping a close eye on the developments and are in touch with our colleagues," he said.

The Azerbaijani Defense Ministry said earlier on Tuesday that it had launched an anti-terrorist operation in Nagorno-Karabakh "to restore constitutional order." Baku pledged that neither civilians nor civilian infrastructure facilities would be targeted, with the operation being geared against "only legitimate military targets."