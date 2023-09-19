Ukrainian Su-25 warplane shot down by Russian air defense in Zaporozhye Region

MOSCOW, September 19. /TASS/. Russian air defense systems shot down a Ukrainian Su-25 plane in the Zaporozhye Region, intercepted 16 HIMARS and Uragan rockets and destroyed 38 drones in the course of the special military operation during the past day, the Russian Defense Ministry said on Tuesday.

"Air defense systems shot down a Su-25 plane of the Ukrainian Air Force near the settlement of Novopokrovka in the Zaporozhye Region. During the day, sixteen HIMARS and Uragan rockets were intercepted," it said.

According to the ministry, 38 unmanned aerial vehicles were shor down near the settlements of Novovodyanoye and Zolotarevka in the Lugansk People’s Republic, Berestovoye, Alexandrovka and Yevgenovka in the Donetsk People’s Republic, Novomikhailovka in the Zaporozhye Region, and Kairy in the Kherson Region.

According to the ministry, as many as 473 planes, 249 helicopters, 6,903 unmanned aerial vehicles, 437 air defense systems, 11,960 tanks and other armored vehicles, 1,151 multiple rocket launch systems, 6,444 artillery systems and mortars, and 13,167 special military cars have been destroyed since the beginning of the special military operation.