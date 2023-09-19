'Beggar' Zelensky heads to US to ask West for money, new weapons — Russian diplomat

MOSCOW, September 19. /TASS/. Ukrainian President Vladimir Zelensky is heading to the United States to ask the West for money and new weapons, Russian Foreign Ministry Spokeswoman Maria Zakharova said.

"Another Zelensky tour is expected in the near future. He is now heading to the United States. The media reports that his meeting with [US President Joe] Biden is planned, meetings in Congress are expected. It is obvious that the Kiev addict, a beggar in every sense of the word, will once again beg his American masters for money and, accordingly, weapons," the diplomat said at a briefing.

It was reported earlier that Zelensky arrived in the United States to participate in the high-level week of the 78th session of the UN General Assembly. He is also scheduled to meet with the leadership of the United States and a number of other countries.