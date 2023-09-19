Ukrainians fire almost 40 shells at localities in Kherson Region

GENICHESK, September 19. /TASS/. Ukraine’s armed forces fired 39 shells at Novaya Kakhovka and other localities in the Kherson Region last night, a local emergencies official told reporters on Tuesday.

"Last night, the Kiev regime continued shelling civilian infrastructure in the localities of Novaya Kakhovka, Kakhovka, Sagi, Kosunka, Kazachyi Lagerya, Krynki and Alyoshki, as they fired as many as 39 artillery shells. Reports of casualties or damage to infrastructure are being verified," he said.

On Monday, Ukrainian troops fired 40 artillery shells at Golaya Pristan, Kazachyi Lagerya, Kardashinka, Peschanovka and Solontsy.