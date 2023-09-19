UN Security Council meeting on Ukraine with Zelensky will yield few results — diplomat

UNITED NATIONS, September 19. /TASS/. The UN Security Council meeting on September 20, which will be attended by Ukrainian President Vladimir Zelensky, will yield few results, Russia's First Deputy Permanent Representative to the United Nations Dmitry Polyansky said in an interview with TASS.

"Of course, everything will be predictable from their point of view (Ukraine and Western countries - TASS), so there will be very few results from this meeting, except for the fact that we will see how the Zelensky regime insists on its positions and tries with all its might to get support for its policy, which is to promote Western geopolitical interests," Polyansky said.