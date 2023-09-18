{{dayPoint.date | date : 'd MMMM yyyy'}}
Lavrov, Wang Yi agree that settlement in Ukraine impossible without Russia’s participation

"The sides discussed in detail the current situation in Ukraine, noting the futility of attempts to settle the crisis without taking into account Russia’s interests, the more so, without its participation," the Russian foreign ministry said
MOSCOW, September 19. /TASS/. Foreign Ministers Sergey Lavrov of Russia and Wang Yi of China noted the futility of attempts to settle the crisis in Ukraine without taking into account Russia’s interests and without its participation in this process, the Russian foreign ministry said on Monday after their talks.

"The sides discussed in detail the current situation in Ukraine, noting the futility of attempts to settle the crisis without taking into account Russia’s interests, the more so, without its participation," it said.

Foreign policy Ukraine Sergey Lavrov China
Tops Chinese diplomat informs Lavrov about his talks with US national security adviser
Wang Yi informed Sergey Lavrov about the topics of his talks with US National Security Adviser Jake Sullivan
Large grouping of Ukrainian troops forced to retreat in part of DPR — official
Yan Gagin specified that the irreplaceable losses of the Ukrainian army in the southern Donetsk area amounted to several hundred people within a week of fighting
EU’s 12th package of anti-Russia sanctions to be presented in early October — Bloomberg
According to the agency, sanctions may be announced during the EU-US summit, which is also scheduled for October
Russian watchdog says new 'Pirola' coronavirus strain more contagious than predecessors
Russia has developed tests to detect Pirola, as well as drugs to effectively treat the disease caused by this genovariant, the sanitary watchdog added
First batch of nuclear-armed drones Poseidon manufactured for special-purpose sub Belgorod
According to the source, various trials of core components of Poseidon underwater drones, including the nuclear power
Ukraine rejects accusations of helping plot potential coup in Georgia
The Security Service of Georgia reported the day before that a group of individuals operating in and outside the country was planning to organize an event in Georgia at the end of this year, which would be similar to the Euromaidan uprising in Ukraine
Euromaidan-like plot brewing in Georgia — security service
"One of the masterminds of the plot is former Interior Minister Vano Merabishvili’s deputy, current deputy chief of Ukraine's military intelligence, Giorgy Lordkipanidze," the news release reads
Former US House of Representatives Speaker Pelosi calls herself 'cold-blooded reptile'
Earlier, Nancy Pelosi announced her intention to run for the House of Representatives again in 2024
Musk criticizes Ukraine’s failed counteroffensive
Elon Musk responded to a series of posts describing the counteroffensive as "failing to achieve any of its originally stated objectives"
Russian Finance Ministry makes coupon payment for Eurobonds mature in 2023, 2043
National Settlement Depository has received funds to pay the coupon yield on Eurobonds of international bond loans of the Russian Federation
Russian Su-34 hits Ukrainian brigade’s deployment point in Kupyansk direction
It is also reported that the crews of Ka-52 and Mi-29 attack helicopters and assault aviation carried out 14 missile strikes on concentrations of manpower, weapons and military hardware of Ukraine’s 14th mechanized brigade
Drone carrying mortar shell falls on Bulgaria's Black Sea coast — radio
Tourists from a nearby hotel, about 30 people in total, were reportedly evacuated
Conflict in Ukraine could have been avoided, should NATO accept Russian security proposals
However, according to Leonid Slutsky, Jens Stoltenberg doesn’t want peace in Ukraine
Russian mother of two to take part in Mrs Universe 2023
A total of 110 contestants from all over the world will compete for the crown at the prestigious beauty pageant
Ukrainian military says activity of Russian aviation unprecedented last night
During the night, an air alert was declared throughout Ukraine
More than 20 flights delayed in Moscow airports
As of 02:26 a.m. Moscow time, nine flights were delayed and two canceled at the Vnukovo Airport
Putin signs decree on ‘digital passport’ — document
That said, the citizens have the right to use paper documents as well, according to the document
Situation in Russian economy better than previously projected on some key figures — Putin
Despite negative forecasts, Russia’s GDP may grow by 2.8% by the end of the year, the Russian leader said
German authorities out of the loop about whether Russian gas coming into country
"Gas supply agreements are concluded by companies and they are private agreements, which are not concluded by the federal government," the representative of the Economy Ministry said
Five US nationals released by Iran arrive in Qatar
The plane also brought to Qatar two family members of the former prisoners who, according to the US, had been banned from leaving Iran
Russian forces destroy two Ukrainian tanks in Rabotino area — politician
According to Vladimir Rogov, Russian units continue to lay mines in dangerous areas on this section of the line of engagement
Conflict in Ukraine shouldn’t become nuclear crisis — UK deputy foreign minister
UK Deputy Foreign Minister Tariq Ahmad alleged that Moscow resorts to nuclear rhetoric to deter Kiev’s allies from providing it with assistance
Administrative building in central Donetsk hit by HIMARS rocket fired by Ukrainian troops
No casualties were reported
Growing US’ competition with Russia, China, marks end of previous world order — Blinken
"What we are experiencing now is more than a test of the post-Cold War order. It’s the end of it," the US secretary of state went on to say
London obliges Russian diplomats to notify about their trips about country
"This is in line with the concept of reciprocity in the Vienna Convention on Diplomatic Relations," Leo Docherty said
Taiwan records approach of Chinese air, sea forces, including 103 aircraft, nine warships
Taiwan’s defense department also pointed out that "40 of the detected aircraft had crossed the median line of the Taiwan Strait or entered Taiwan’s southwest, southeast Air Defense Identification Zone"
Russian forces destroy two Ukrainian subversive groups in DPR — politician
As a result, at least three armored vehicles were destroyed
China, Russia to strengthen security cooperation amid current challenges – Chinese expert
According to Guo Xinning, another promising area is cooperation in the military technology sector and the corresponding sector of bilateral trade, where the two countries can supplement each other
Baku demands immediate disarmament and dissolution of Armenian forces in Karabakh
Apart from that, Baku demanded that Yerevan "stop its military buildup, drop its revanchist plans, cease violating Azerbaijan’s sovereignty and territorial integrity"
Russia to keep working with China, India in Arctic after pulling out of Barents council
According to an analyst at the Institute of International Studies of the Moscow State Institute of International Relations Nikita Lipunov, Russia's withdrawal from the BEAC is "a logical and natural phase of the gradual dismantling of the system of multilateral international cooperation in the Arctic"
Russian strike on airfield near Krivoi Rog wipes out five Ukrainian aircraft
Russia’s Aerospace Forces delivered a strike on the Dolgintsevo airfield on September 11
Hainan's trade with BRICS countries up 71.7% to $1.73 bln in January-July
Hainan's largest exports to BRICS countries are machinery and electronics
Biden to reaffirm intent to reform UN Security Council at General Assembly session — Kirby
Currently, the Security Council has five permanent members: Russia, Great Britain, China, the United States and France
German defense minister announced new package of aid to Ukraine worth 400 mln euro
Touching upon possible supplies of Taurus long-range cruise missiles, Boris Pistorius stressed that the German government must "thoroughly weigh each batch of weapons supplies"
Ukraine, Taiwan among topics discussed by US’ Sullivan, China’s Wang in Malta
According to the White House, they had "candid, substantive, and constructive discussions"
Zelensky says fighting at the front difficult, Ukrainian counteroffensive not very fast
According to the Ukrainian president, the situation at the front has turned into an artillery duel, with each side firing about 40,000 shells daily
Cutting-edge patrol ship to enter service with Russian Navy by yearend
By now, the Project 22160 patrol ship Sergey Kotov has been prepared for shipbuilders’ sea trials
Wearing masks again made mandatory in Russian Government House
The decision was made following a seasonal uptick in acute respiratory viral infections, flu and COVID-19
Press review: Moscow heads sanctions club and EU neighbors ban entry to Russian cars
Top stories from the Russian press on Monday, September 18th
US nationals released by Iran leave Qatar for US onboard plane
Qatar is an intermediary between Washington and Iran in the deal
Gazprom chairman discusses gas cooperation with Moldovan MP
The parties exchanged views on interaction of Gazprom and the Republic of Moldova in the gas sector and agreed to maintain continued contact
Kim Jong Un thanks Putin for hospitality, wishes prosperity to Russia — radio
According to the report, the North Korean leader’s visit "opened a new era of intense development and strengthening of Korean-Russian relations"
Turkey to opt for diplomacy to reach peace in Ukraine — Erdogan
Also, the Turkish leader pointed to the "window of possibilities to invigorate relations between Turkey and the European Union"
Russia secedes from Barents Euro-Arctic Council — MFA
According to the ministry, "Russia will continue to implement its national goal in the North"
Bank of Russia raises key rate by 100 bp to 13% per annum
The regulator will also make its further decisions on the key rate, "taking into account actual and expected inflation movements relative to the target and the progress of the structural transformation of the economy"
Russian stocks close in the red on Monday
The dollar-ruble range is expected at 96.5-96.7 rubles
Ill-wishers’ attempts to hamper Moscow-Tashkent relations unsuccessful — Russian PM
Mikhail Mishustin is confident that "the potential of the economies of Russia and Uzbekistan is much higher, there are many opportunities for developing cooperation in new areas"
Hainan’s city of Sanya makes night tourism program wider and more diverse — media
According to the newspaper, the Department of Tourism, Culture, Radio, Television and Sports of the province recently approved a list of Hainan's night-time tourist sites
Receipts of companies relocating to Russia to be automatically converted into shares
The procedure will apply only to securities the rights to which are registered by Russian depositories
UNGA session to be ‘assembly of empty chairs’ as some world leaders won’t show up — TV
Chinese President Xi Jinping, Russian President Vladimir Putin and Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi are not scheduled to attend the event
Ukrainian economy shows no signs of life — ex-Prime Minister
Nikolay Azarov noted that catching up with the current economic level of Romania and Poland, even according to the most optimistic forecasts, would take Ukraine more than 30 years
German defense minister not to attend Ramstein meeting due to COVID-19
The meeting will be attended by German defense ministry officials
Russia ready to offer food assistance to North Korea — Russian ambassador
Pyongyang says it can do without foreign help because it has a good harvest, Russian Ambassador to North Korea Alexander Matsegora said on Sunday
Russian forces destroy enemy positions near Artyomovsk — top brass
According to the Russian Defense Ministry's report, the crew of a reconnaissance attack helicopter destroyed a Ukrainian armored vehicle by launching a precision-guided missile
Erdogan says everybody wins with peace in Ukraine
The Turkish leader also pointed to Ankara’s increasingly critical role in resolving regional and global crises
Evading anti-Russian sanctions though Serbia is impossible, says Serbian President
On Friday, the European Commission approved a proposal to include violations and circumvention of EU sanctions against Russia in the list of EU criminal offenses, according to which individuals who violate restrictive measures can be sentenced to 5 years in prison
