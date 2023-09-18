Lavrov, Wang Yi agree that settlement in Ukraine impossible without Russia’s participation

MOSCOW, September 19. /TASS/. Foreign Ministers Sergey Lavrov of Russia and Wang Yi of China noted the futility of attempts to settle the crisis in Ukraine without taking into account Russia’s interests and without its participation in this process, the Russian foreign ministry said on Monday after their talks.

"The sides discussed in detail the current situation in Ukraine, noting the futility of attempts to settle the crisis without taking into account Russia’s interests, the more so, without its participation," it said.