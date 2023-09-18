China, Russia bear special responsibility for world stability — Chinese foreign minister

MOSCOW, September 18. /TASS/. China and Russia are especially responsible for the cause of maintaining global stability, Chinese Foreign Minister Wang Yi said at the beginning of talks with Russian counterpart Sergey Lavrov in Moscow.

"China and Russia, as leading world powers and permanent members of the UN Security Council, have a special responsibility in maintaining global strategic stability and world development," Wang said.

He emphasized the need for China and Russia to comply with their international commitments due to "the exacerbation of unilateral actions by forces seeking to maintain hegemony and bloc confrontation."

The top diplomat also confirmed readiness to work with Russia to see a multipolar world shaped and a more just world order established.

Wang Yi, who is Director of the Foreign Affairs Commission Office of the Chinese Communist Party Central Committee, is visiting Russia from September 18 to 21. He will take part in the 18th round of Russian-Chinese consultations on strategic security.