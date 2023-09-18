Putin extends 2014 decree on food embargo in response to sanctions for one year — decree

MOSCOW, September 18. /TASS/. Russian President Vladimir Putin has extended the decree on response measures on anti-Russia sanctions suggesting food embargo until the end of 2024.

"The effect of individual special economic measures stipulated by the Decree of the Russian President of August 6, 2014 No. 560 ‘On application of individual special economic measures for purposes of supporting Russia’s security’ to be extended from January 1 to December 31, 2024," according to the document released on the official web portal of legal information.

On August 6, 2014, Russian President Vladimir Putin signed the decree banning imports of certain meat and dairy products, fish, vegetables and fruits from the US, the UK, Norway, Australia and Canada. Later, on August 13, 2015, the Russian government added Albania, Montenegro, Iceland, Lichtenstein and Ukraine (sanctions against Ukraine came into force from January 1, 2016) to the list of countries subjected to the ban on agricultural imports to Russia.