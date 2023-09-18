Unknown man throws suitcase over Russian embassy's fence in Poland, sappers called in

MOSCOW, September 18. /TASS/. An unknown man threw a suspicious suitcase over the fence of the Russian embassy in Poland, Russian ambassador Sergey Andreyev has told the media.

The incident occurred in the afternoon in front of the police officers on duty at the embassy's gate.

"A man threw a suitcase over the fence. It was unclear what was inside. The police called in bomb disposal specialists and stopped traffic on the street. The suitcase did not contain any dangerous items," Andreyev said. He added that such incidents happened from time to time lately.