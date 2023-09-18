Putin, Mishustin to hold regular working meeting today — Kremlin

MOSCOW, September 18. /TASS/. Russian President Vladimir Putin and Prime Minister Mikhail Mishustin will hold a working meeting without the press today, Kremlin Spokesman Dmitry Peskov told TASS.

Earlier, Putin said at a meeting on the draft budget that he would "meet to talk" with Mishustin.

"They communicate almost every day. These are working contacts," Peskov said in response to a clarifying question about whether any part of the meeting would be open or whether this was a regular communication between the president and prime minister that takes place without the press.

In particular, Putin said at the meeting that he constantly discusses economic issues with the Cabinet - "almost every day, both with the prime minister and with the economic bloc."