UN Security Council needs overhaul to increase its efficacy — Kremlin on Biden’s plans

MOSCOW, September 18. /TASS/. The United Nations Security Council (UNSC) is in need of a transformation in order to maximize the body’s effectiveness, Kremlin Spokesman Dmitry Peskov told journalists.

"The UN Security Council indeed needs to be overhauled in order to increase the efficacy of this extremely important international body to the utmost. Of course, to do so, the consensus of all participants is needed," the Kremlin official said, commenting on US President Joe Biden’s plans to propose expanding the number of the UNSC permanent members.

Peskov noted that additionally, the UNSC needs greater inclusiveness "from the point of view of precisely those countries that recently took on an additional role, giving them a much greater impact on global security and the economy as well as more clout."

"It is necessary to begin this conversation and we have said this repeatedly," Putin’s press secretary noted, pointing out that this process requires "very complex and possibly lengthy talks."

Earlier, White House National Security Council Strategic Communications Coordinator John Kirby in an interview with the Daily Telegraph said that at the 78th session of the United Nations General Assembly (UNGA), Biden will confirm Washington’s desire to expand the UN Security Council.

Currently, the UNSC includes five permanent members: Russia, the UK, China, the US and France. Each of these countries has veto power. Ten non-permanent Council members are elected on a geographical basis.